Thanks Mauricio Pochettino – Spanish Shot-Stopper Full of Praise For Spurs Boss

Pau Lopez has thanked Tottenham Hotspur's boss Mauricio Pochettino for giving him the opportunity to have a spell at the club as he looks to see out the final season of his contract at La Liga side Espanyol.



Tottenham signed Lopez from Espanyol on a season-long loan deal last summer and the agreement had a purchase option.











Despite Lopez not making a single season appearance for Spurs, the north London club still wanted to keep the goalkeeper, but could not reach an agreement with Espanyol and he is now back in Spain.



"You are out of your comfort zone", Lopez was quoted as saying by AS, referring to his time in north London.





"That makes you evolve on a personal level", he continued.