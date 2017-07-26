This Is The Problem – RB Leipzig Deal-Maker On Liverpool Target Naby Keita and Arsenal Linked Emil Forsberg

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick has hit out at those around Liverpool target Naby Keita and Arsenal linked Emil Forsberg for unsettling the pair.



Liverpool have been pushing hard to take Keita to Anfield, but RB Leipzig have been clear that they do not want to sell the Guinea international, who they consider to be a key man.











Forsberg is also a man in demand with AC Milan and Arsenal linked with the winger, while Manchester United have contacted his agent to assess the situation.



As with Keita, RB Leipzig are also unwilling to deal on the Sweden international – and Rangnick thinks those around the pair are responsible for urging a move this summer.





"It needs someone who tells them what to do. The guys themselves are not the problem at all", Rangnick said in Bochum via Spox.