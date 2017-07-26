West Ham’s Hopes of Landing Celtic Striker Moussa Dembele Receive Boost

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is not ready to consider a move to France despite interest from Marseille this summer, something which will be a boost for West Ham's hopes of signing the hitman.



The 21-year-old joined Celtic from Fulham last year and had an excellent first season, where his goals helped the Glasgow giants to complete a domestic treble and go an entire campaign in Scotland unbeaten.











His performances in Scotland have led to speculation over his future at Celtic and Marseille have been interested in taking the Frenchman back to France this summer.



While there has been no recent contact, Marseille sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta tried to sell the club’s project to Dembele's entourage earlier this month in a meeting between the two parties.





However, it seems the striker is not sold on a transfer to Marseille and according to French radio station RMC, the player is not considering a move to France this summer.

Dembele is prepared to leave Celtic, but is expected to only consider offers from England and Germany and a move back to France is not an appealing prospect for him.



West Ham have been linked with being the club pushing hardest for Dembele and his preference for a move to England could work in the Hammers’ favour in any negotiations.



Brendan Rodgers is aware of the striker’s ambition and the Celtic manager is claimed to be prepared to let him go if the club receive an acceptable offer.

