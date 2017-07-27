AC Milan Not Ready To Meet Loan Fee Demand For Manchester United Target Renato Sanches

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are only prepared to offer €1.5m as loan fee for Manchester United target Renato Sanches, but Bayern Munich are holding out for a bigger figure.



Bayern Munich have made it clear that Sanches is only available on a simple loan as the club believe the 19-year-old could still have a long term future with the Bavarians.











AC Milan are prepared to sign him on a simple loan deal, but club CEO Marco Fassone insisted on Wednesday night that at the moment the Rossoneri are not ready to match Bayern Munich’s terms.



And there remains quite a distance between the two clubs at the moment as according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants are only prepared to offer €1.5m as a loan fee for Sanches.





However, Bayern Munich are looking for a bigger figure and are claimed to be demanding a loan fee of around €7.5m to allow Sanches to move to the San Siro this summer.

AC Milan have indicated that they are ready for more talks with Bayern Munich to reach an agreement, but are not in the mood to offer such a figure for Sanches on a simple loan deal.



Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the 19-year-old midfielder, but it is unclear whether they are interested in a simple loan deal for Sanches.

