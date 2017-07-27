Arsenal and Manchester United Linked Emil Forsberg Doesn’t Understand Uproar

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Manchester United target Emil Forsberg is not amused by the uproar over his future and has insisted that he is prepared to continue at RB Leipzig.



The 25-year-old creative midfielder’s future at Leipzig has been under the scanner over the last few months, with AC Milan showing an early interest in the Swede this summer.











However, Leipzig firmly closed the door on Forsberg leaving and despite his agent’s complaints, the Bundesliga side have maintained that he is not for sale ahead of the new season.



Manchester United have also contacted his agent over a possible summer move, but for the moment Leipzig feel that the player’s entourage are encouraging him to leave the club.





However, Forsberg is not impressed by the uproar over his future and feels there is no reason for the Leipzig fans to feel antagonistic towards him as he has said very little to disrespect the club.

He also confirmed that he will continue at the Bundesliga club next season.



The Swede told Kicker: “I only answered a question from a journalist and my answer was that Bayern Munich are one of the biggest clubs such as Real [Madrid], Barca and Manchester [United].”



Asked whether the fans should feel aggrieved about him, he said: “Have I said anything bad about Leipzig?



“I have always spoken positively about RB so I don’t understand the uproar.



“For me everything is good and I am fully motivated and focused and I want to have an even better season than the last with RB.”



Forsberg, who has a contract until 2022 with Leipzig, scored eight goals and provided 22 assists last season in all competitions.

