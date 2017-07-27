Arsenal Target Agrees Terms With Roma As Probable Debut Date Pencilled In

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal target Riyad Mahrez has agreed terms on a contract with Roma ahead of a proposed move to Italy this summer.



Leicester City have already knocked back an offer from Roma for the 26-year-old winger but the Italian giants are not showing any signs of giving up in the chase to sign him.











The Algerian is at the top of Roma’s agenda this summer and the Giallorossi are preparing to put in an improved offer on Leicester’s table in the coming days and hope to get a deal over the line.



However, Roma have already taken a giant step towards signing Mahrez as the winger has agreed the terms of a contract with the Serie A giants, indicating his willingness to move.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Mahrez has given his approval to a five-year contract worth €3m with Roma and is waiting for the two clubs to agree a fee for his transfer.

Roma sporting director Monchi is leading the negotiations with Leicester for Mahrez and is working to reach an agreement with the Foxes as soon as possible.



It has been claimed that Roma are looking to sign Mahrez in time to name him in the squad to face Sevilla in a pre-season friendly on 10th August.

