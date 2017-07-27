Encouragement For Arsenal and Liverpool In Winger Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid are not ruling out sending Arsenal and Liverpool target Lucas Vazquez on loan for the forthcoming season.



The 26-year-old's future at the Bernabeu has been unclear, especially in light of Los Blancos' pursuit of Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe.











Premier League pair Arsenal and Liverpool are alive to Vazquez's situation in the Spanish capital and could be potential destinations for the winger.



According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Real Madrid are considering what to do with Vazquez and are mulling sending him out on loan.





It appears Los Blancos would rather Vazquez move on a temporary deal than exit the club permanently, but it remains to be seen if Arsenal or Liverpool would be interested on those terms.