Everton Sign Newcastle United Talent On Three-Year Deal

Newcastle United have suffered a blow with one of their brightest academy talents joining Everton.
The Toffees have won the race to tempt centre-back Lewis Gibson away from St. James' Park and the 17-year-old is heading to Merseyside to link up with Ronald Koeman's men.
According to the Northern Echo, Gibson has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with Everton, taking him past his 20th birthday.
For Newcastle, losing the young defender, who was highly rated at the club, is a big blow.
Everton meanwhile will be delighted to have tempted the young defender to continue his career on Merseyside.
Gibson has represented England at Under-17 level, being capped on 16 occasions for his country since making his debut last year.
He has turned out for the Magpies in the Under-18 Premier League, the Premier League 2 and also the FA Youth Cup, as he clocks up the experience at youth level.