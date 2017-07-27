XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/07/2017 - 11:19 BST

Everton Sign Newcastle United Talent On Three-Year Deal

 




Newcastle United have suffered a blow with one of their brightest academy talents joining Everton. 

The Toffees have won the race to tempt centre-back Lewis Gibson away from St. James' Park and the 17-year-old is heading to Merseyside to link up with Ronald Koeman's men.




According to the Northern Echo, Gibson has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with Everton, taking him past his 20th birthday.

For Newcastle, losing the young defender, who was highly rated at the club, is a big blow.
 


Everton meanwhile will be delighted to have tempted the young defender to continue his career on Merseyside.

Gibson has represented England at Under-17 level, being capped on 16 occasions for his country since making his debut last year.

He has turned out for the Magpies in the Under-18 Premier League, the Premier League 2 and also the FA Youth Cup, as he clocks up the experience at youth level.
 