Everton Sign Newcastle United Talent On Three-Year Deal

Newcastle United have suffered a blow with one of their brightest academy talents joining Everton.



The Toffees have won the race to tempt centre-back Lewis Gibson away from St. James' Park and the 17-year-old is heading to Merseyside to link up with Ronald Koeman's men.











According to the Northern Echo, Gibson has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with Everton, taking him past his 20th birthday.



For Newcastle, losing the young defender, who was highly rated at the club, is a big blow.





Everton meanwhile will be delighted to have tempted the young defender to continue his career on Merseyside.