For Now, He Is With Us – Barcelona Boss Gives Away Little On Neymar

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has given scarce little away over Paris Saint-Germain target Neymar’s long term future at the Nou Camp.



Neymar scored the only goal in Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday night in a pre-season friendly at the FedEx Field in Maryland.











The Brazilian has remained an active part of Barcelona’s pre-season preparations despite all the speculation surrounding his future, with PSG mulling over triggering his €222m release clause.



Despite all the rumours that Neymar has all but agreed to join PSG, Valverde gave little clue over his superstar player’s future with Barcelona, but pointed out that the Brazilian looked in good spirits during the game.





Asked about the player’s future, the Barcelona boss was quoted as saying by Sport: “Neymar was very happy talking to some of his friends at Manchester [United].

“No more news on him except that he is with us.”



PSG are reportedly keen to conclude the deal to sign Neymar from Barcelona by early next week and are believed to be pressing the accelerator in negotiations.



The Brazil captain has scored 105 goals and provided 80 assists in 186 appearances since joining Barcelona in 2013.

