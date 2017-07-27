Garry Monk’s Middlesbrough Agree Deal For Leeds United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk is set to beat his former club Leeds United to the signature of West Ham striker Ashley Fletcher.



Monk chased Fletcher last summer while in charge at Elland Road and again this summer Leeds have been linked with wanting the former Manchester United youngster.











But Fletcher is not on his way to Leeds and is instead Middlesbrough bound, with the Riverside Stadium outfit having agreed a deal with West Ham, thought to be around £6.5m.



The striker, who was wanted by several Premier League sides and a clutch of Championship outfits, has now left West Ham's training camp in Germany to head for talks with Boro.





Middlesbrough will want to close out the deal quickly to take Fletcher to the Riverside Stadium.