XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/07/2017 - 10:51 BST

Harry Redknapp Launches Charm Offensive To Convince Target To Make Birmingham Move

 




Harry Redknapp has personally spoken to SC Amiens midfielder Guessouma Fofana to convince him to join Birmingham City this summer.

The veteran English manager is playing a key role in identifying targets for Birmingham as he looks to build a squad good enough to remain consistent in the Championship next season.




The former Tottenham boss has been using his contacts in the game to bring in new players at St. Andrew’s this summer and it seems he is looking to bring in another fresh face, from France.

Redknapp has identified Amiens midfielder Fofana as a possible target and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, he is taking a personal interest in the negotiations.
 


The Birmingham manager has personally spoken to the 24-year-old midfielder in order to convince him to move to England and play in the Championship next season.  

Fofana, who has a contract until the end of next season, is deliberating over his options this summer and is yet to make any definitive decision over his future.

He came close to joining Premier League outfit Stoke City in January and it remains to be seen whether he agrees to a move to the Championship this summer.
 