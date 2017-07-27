Harry Redknapp Launches Charm Offensive To Convince Target To Make Birmingham Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Harry Redknapp has personally spoken to SC Amiens midfielder Guessouma Fofana to convince him to join Birmingham City this summer.



The veteran English manager is playing a key role in identifying targets for Birmingham as he looks to build a squad good enough to remain consistent in the Championship next season.











The former Tottenham boss has been using his contacts in the game to bring in new players at St. Andrew’s this summer and it seems he is looking to bring in another fresh face, from France.



Redknapp has identified Amiens midfielder Fofana as a possible target and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, he is taking a personal interest in the negotiations.





The Birmingham manager has personally spoken to the 24-year-old midfielder in order to convince him to move to England and play in the Championship next season.

Fofana, who has a contract until the end of next season, is deliberating over his options this summer and is yet to make any definitive decision over his future.



He came close to joining Premier League outfit Stoke City in January and it remains to be seen whether he agrees to a move to the Championship this summer.

