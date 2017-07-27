I Know What Liverpool Target Naby Keita Is Thinking – RB Leipzig Sporting Director

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick insists he well understands just why a big money offer from Liverpool has turned Guinea international Naby Keita's head.



The Reds have been chasing the midfielder all summer, but RB Leipzig are refusing to sell, even with talk of an offer worth €75m being sent over to Germany to break down the Bundesliga club's resistance.











RB Leipzig are unmoved, despite chatter that Keita is keen to make the move.



Rangnick insists he understands the pressure there often is on African players to make such a big money move and he realises that Keita is tempted.





" I know what is in the mind of players such as Naby with regard to such enormous sums", Rangnick was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.