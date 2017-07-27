XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/07/2017 - 21:32 BST

I Know What Liverpool Target Naby Keita Is Thinking – RB Leipzig Sporting Director

 




RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick insists he well understands just why a big money offer from Liverpool has turned Guinea international Naby Keita's head. 

The Reds have been chasing the midfielder all summer, but RB Leipzig are refusing to sell, even with talk of an offer worth €75m being sent over to Germany to break down the Bundesliga club's resistance.




RB Leipzig are unmoved, despite chatter that Keita is keen to make the move.

Rangnick insists he understands the pressure there often is on African players to make such a big money move and he realises that Keita is tempted.
 


"I know what is in the mind of players such as Naby with regard to such enormous sums", Rangnick was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.

"I understand that they think about it because throughout my career as a manager I have dealt with a lot of players with an African background.

"These players are sometimes responsible for an entire clan or an entire village back home.

"All of a sudden they can earn much more than they had before and when we are dealing with such sums it is expected that they make that step straight away because of course everyone benefits from it."

Liverpool remain keen to snap up Keita this summer, with the midfielder having been requested by manager Jurgen Klopp.

But as the transfer window ticks by, last season's Bundesliga runners-up appear determined to make sure the player stays at the club into the new season, meaning the Reds are set for disappointment.
 