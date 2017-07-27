Juventus Set Financial Expectations For Arsenal Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have set a price for Arsenal target Juan Cuadrado, who has also emerged on Inter Milan’s radar this summer.



The Italian champions are willing to listen to offers for Cuadrado this summer after signing Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa from Fiorentina and Bayern Munich, respectively.











Cuadrado has not been too keen to leave Juventus but with opportunities set to be limited next season, his agent has been talking to other clubs to gather interest in his client.



Arsenal and AC Milan have been interested in the player and his agent has also sent out feelers to Inter Milan about the possibility of Cuadrado moving to the San Siro this summer.





And it has been claimed that Inter have given a positive response to the player’s agent and they could be interested in snapping him up from Juventus in the current window.

However, Juventus have set an asking price for the player and according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, the Italian champions want €30m from the winger’s sale this summer.



It remains to be seen whether Inter or any of his suitors are prepared to meet that asking price or look to sign Cuadrado at a lower negotiated price.

