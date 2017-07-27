Killing Them Publicly – Manchester United Legend Attacks Pep Guardiola’s Handling Of Academy Players

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Gary Neville has thrown another guarded barb at Pep Guardiola with regards to providing opportunities to young players at Manchester City.



Guardiola, who has spent big again this summer to strengthen his squad, already said that Manchester City’s academy products are not going to get too many minutes under their belt next season.











This led to Neville, a Manchester United legend and an academy product of the club, insisting that Manchester City youngster Phil Foden, who has impressed in pre-season, is at the wrong club.



Guardiola hit back at the former defender earlier this week, insisting that Foden will get an adequate amount of opportunities – but Neville has again spoken out on the issue.





He believes that it is demoralising for youth coaches and the youngsters when the senior team manager more or less confirms that they are not going to get opportunities next season.

Neville took to Twitter and wrote: “Imagine being a youth coach or young player and hearing your head coach say the young players aren't good enough.



“Killing them publicly!”



Manchester City have spent lavishly to upgrade their academy over the last few years but youth product Kelechi Iheanacho, who scored more than 20 goals over the last two seasons in the senior team, is on his way out of the club.

