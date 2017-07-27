Leeds United Not Trying To Unsettle Bristol City Defender Aden Flint

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are not doing anything to unsettle Bristol City defender Aden Flint, it has been claimed.



The 28-year-old has been regularly linked with a move to Leeds as a probable defensive partner for Pontus Jansson and the Whites are rumoured to be keen to sign him.











However, there have been little in the actions of Bristol City to suggest that Flint could leave this summer and they are yet to receive any bids from Leeds for the defender.



There remain contrasting claims over whether Leeds are centre-back despite all the speculation to the contrary this summer.





Some fans have speculated that Leeds could be trying to unsettle Flint before making a bid.

However, according to former Bristol Post journalist Andy Stockhausen, Leeds have nothing to do with the rumours swirling around Flint’s long term future at Bristol City.



And he remains quietly confident that Flint will remain a Bristol City player by the end of the transfer window.



Leeds have reportedly identified three players they want to target this summer but have kept their identities a closely guarded secret for the time being.

