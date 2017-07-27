Leeds United Striker Lee Erwin Closing On Scotland Return, Whites Keen To Include Clauses

Follow @insidefutbol





Lee Erwin is closing on an exit from Leeds United with the Whites negotiating with a club in Scotland.



Leeds snapped up the striker from Motherwell in 2015 as a highly rated talent, but Erwin has failed to make an impact at Elland Road and spent last season on loan at Oldham Athletic in League One.











He has been declared surplus to requirements at Elland Road.



And Erwin is closing in on heading back to Scotland, according to BBC Radio Leeds, with a deal close.





Leeds are looking to seal a deal which will see money continue to be earned through Erwin if he is successful in the future.