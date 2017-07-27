XRegister
X
06 October 2016

27/07/2017 - 15:57 BST

Leeds United Striker Lee Erwin Closing On Scotland Return, Whites Keen To Include Clauses

 




Lee Erwin is closing on an exit from Leeds United with the Whites negotiating with a club in Scotland. 

Leeds snapped up the striker from Motherwell in 2015 as a highly rated talent, but Erwin has failed to make an impact at Elland Road and spent last season on loan at Oldham Athletic in League One.




He has been declared surplus to requirements at Elland Road.

And Erwin is closing in on heading back to Scotland, according to BBC Radio Leeds, with a deal close.
 


Leeds are looking to seal a deal which will see money continue to be earned through Erwin if he is successful in the future.

As such, the Whites may look to place a sell-on clause in any agreement reached.

Erwin has made just 12 appearances for Leeds during his time at the club, but has yet to score.

Still just 23 years old, Erwin has a year left on his contract at Elland Road.
 