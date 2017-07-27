XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/07/2017 - 22:11 BST

Leeds United’s Interest In Defensive Target Played Down

 




Leeds United's interest in Bologna centre-back Filip Helander has been played down. 

The Whites are being increasingly linked with making a move for Pontus Jansson's international team-mate as they aim to bring in another central defender in the current transfer window.




It has been claimed Helander could be available for the right price, putting the ball firmly in Leeds' court over a potential approach to take the 24-year-old to England.

But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Helander is not a player Leeds are presently chasing.
 


The Yorkshire giants are looking to make three further additions before the transfer window slams shut.

And they are claimed to be focusing on defence and attack, feeling they are well stocked in midfield.

Helander moved to Italy with Hellas Verona in 2015 and then switched to Bologna, initially on loan, in 2016.

Leeds have also been linked with Bristol City centre-back Aden Flint.
 