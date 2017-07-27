Ligue 1 Side Confident of Winning Race For Newcastle United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ligue 1 side Metz are confident they are in good shape to win the race for the signature of Newcastle United striker Emmanuel Riviere.



The 27-year-old former Monaco man is expected to leave St. James' Park this summer and Metz and Turkish club Osmanlispor are the two front-runners for his signature.











Osmanlispor are still in the mix for Riviere, but according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Metz are increasingly confident they will win the race for the striker.



Metz have been working on a deal to sign Riviere for several weeks and are pressing the accelerator to push the transfer over the line.





It is claimed the move could happen quickly, though Osmanlispor are still battling for Riviere's signature.