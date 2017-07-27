Liverpool Seek To Scare Off Barcelona As Catalans Chase Philippe Coutinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have slapped an exorbitant asking price on Philippe Coutinho to scare off Barcelona this summer.



Barcelona are ramping up the pressure to snare the Brazil midfielder away from Liverpool this summer and are prepared to press the accelerator in the transfer saga.











The Catalan giants have already agreed personal terms over a contract with Coutinho and the player has assured Barcelona that he wants to move to the Nou Camp.



Barcelona are set to send more officials to England in the next few days to conduct transfer talks with Liverpool but the Reds are set to toughen their stance on Coutinho.





Jurgen Klopp has already said that the 25-year-old is not for sale and according to Barcelona-based daily Sport, Liverpool are looking to keep Barcelona at bay by slapping a huge asking price on the player.

It has been claimed that Liverpool have set the figure of €150m as the starting point to begin any negotiations to sell the Brazil international this summer.



The Reds are aware Barcelona won’t agree to pay such a figure for Coutinho and will eventually give up the idea of signing him in the current transfer window.



However, the Catalan giants are confident of signing Coutinho at a negotiated price and are set to slap in their first official bid for the midfielder next week.

