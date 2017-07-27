Manchester United Receive Fresh Gareth Bale Encouragement

Follow @insidefutbol





Zinedine Zidane has indicated that there are no guarantees that Manchester United linked Gareth Bale will be at Real Madrid by the end of the transfer window.



Real Madrid have been chasing Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe this summer and are believed to be ready to pay anywhere between €180m and €200m to sign the 18-year-old striker.











There are suggestions that Real Madrid could look to sell one of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale to partly fund the deal and also make squad space for the youngster.



Ronaldo and Benzema are set to continue at Real Madrid and it has been claimed that Bale’s future at the club could be uncertain if the European champions push to sign Mbappe.





And Zidane admits that that there are no guarantees that the troika of Bale, Benzema and Ronaldo will continue at the club beyond the summer.

Asked about the attacking trio’s future, the Real Madrid coach was quoted as saying by AS: “I hope all of them stay here.



“But until 31st August, anything can happen.”



Manchester United are said to be interested in Bale but Jose Mourinho recently insisted that a deal is not in the works this summer.

