06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/07/2017 - 11:31 BST

Manchester United Target Ivan Perisic Mulling New Inter Contract

 




Manchester United target Ivan Perisic could sign a new and improved contract to end all speculation over his future at Inter Milan.

The 28-year-old winger has already agreed personal terms with Manchester United in anticipation of a summer move to Old Trafford but things have not turned out according to plan.




Inter have proven to be tough negotiators and while they maintain that they will consider the right offer for Perisic, the Nerazzurri have knocked back multiple bids from Manchester United.

The Serie A giants are also demanding Anthony Martial on loan as part of a deal to sell Perisic and Manchester United are claimed to be ready to move on to other targets.
 


And according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Perisic could soon sign an improved contract worth €4m with Inter to put an end to the transfer saga this summer.  

Manchester United are believed to have realised that they would find it hard to reach an agreement with Inter for Perisic and the player is also now coming around the fact that his future next season lies at the San Siro.

Therefore, he could soon commit to a new contract and kill his dreams of joining Manchester United this summer.
 