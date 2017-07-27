Manchester United Target Ivan Perisic Not Convinced About New Inter Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United target Ivan Perisic is still not convinced about signing a new and improved contract with Inter Milan.



The 28-year-old winger is wanted by Manchester United and the player has already agreed terms on a contract with the Premier League giants in anticipation of a move to England.











However, Inter have turned out to be stubborn sellers this summer and have knocked back multiple offers from Manchester United, leading to much frustration in the player’s and the Red Devils’ camp.



Inter’s demand for a €50m fee and the inclusion of Anthony Martial on loan in the deal forced Manchester United to take pause in their pursuit of the Croatian winger.





Manchester United are said to be canvassing other targets and Perisic has been reportedly considering signing a new contract, with his hope of moving to England getting dimmer by the day.

However, according to TMW Radio, Perisic is yet to be fully convinced about signing fresh terms with Inter as he looks to assess his options going into the last month of the transfer window.



The 28-year-old is holding out hope that Manchester United will be able to agree a fee with Inter to take him to Old Trafford in the remaining month or so of the window.



Inter have insisted that they will consider selling Perisic if they receive an appropriate offer for the winger.

