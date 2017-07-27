Rangers Starlet Feels Loan Spell Achieved Aim

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Jordan Thompson admits that he fulfilled his wish of playing regular games during his loan spell at Raith Rovers last season.



The Glasgow giants loaned out the young midfielder to Raith Rovers last summer and played a key role with 29 Championship games under his belt last season during his loan stint.











While Raith Rovers were relegated, Thompson admits that it was good to get regular game time and feels that it was his main aim when he left Rangers in August last year.



He believes things went a little awry in the middle of the season, which led to the team’s relegation, but believes it started off well at Raith Rovers in their doomed campaign.





Thompson told Rangers TV: “The main reason to go out was to get games, and it started off really well.

“All the boys were brilliant when I first came in, and the club was going in the right direction.



“But then we had a few slip-ups with managers etc., and it didn’t work out in the end.



"The club is going in the right direction once again though to get back up.”



The youngster started out in Manchester United’s academy, before joining Rangers in 2015 and has made three senior appearances for the club thus far.



Other than Raith Rovers, he also had a loan spell at Airdrieonians.

