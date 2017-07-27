Roma Ready To Move For Liverpool Target If Defender Leaves This Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are prepared to make a move for Liverpool target Jose Gimenez if Kostas Manolas leaves the club this summer.



Manolas came close to joining Zenit Saint-Petersburg last month only for the transfer to fall apart as the defender failed to agree personal terms with the Russian outfit.











The Greece international could still leave and Roma could accept an offer of around €30m for Manolas should any club be interested in signing him this summer.



And Roma have also identified a replacement should the defender eventually leave the club, as according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Atletico Madrid centre-back Gimenez is a prime target for the club.





Roma sporting director Monchi is prepared to go all out to sign the Uruguayan international if Manolas leave the Stadio Olimpico and the club are keeping close tabs on the Atletico Madrid man.

Gimenez has also been on the shortlist of Manchester United and Liverpool and has a release clause worth €65m in his contract with the Spanish giants.



Juventus have also met the player’s agent this summer to discuss a possible transfer but Atletico Madrid are unwilling to lose the player because of a transfer ban.

