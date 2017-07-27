XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/07/2017 - 12:34 BST

Watford Keeping Tabs On Southampton And Leicester Defensive Target

 




Watford are showing an interest in Valencia defender Aymen Abdennour, who has also been linked with being a target for Leicester City and Southampton.

The 27-year-old central defender has been regularly linked with a move away from Valencia over the last year and this summer hasn’t been any different.




Inter Milan have been one of his regular suitors and even the Premier League duo of Leicester and Southampton have been reportedly interested in the Tunisia international.

And it seems another Premier League club are keen to add their name to his growing list of suitors as according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Watford are keeping an eye on Abdennour.
 


The Hornets are in the market for defenders and Abdennour has emerged as a probable target for new Watford manager Marco Silva ahead of the start of the new season.  

However, their interest hasn’t led to anything concrete as the club are still analysing whether to move for the Valencia defender during the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old, who has 57 international caps to his name for Tunisia, has a contract until 2020 with Valencia.

Abdennour was only a bit part player at Valencia last season and could welcome a change of scenery this summer.
 