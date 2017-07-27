Zinedine Zidane Won’t Comment On Asking Price of Manchester City Target Kylian Mbappe

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has refused to discuss whether Kylian Mbappe is worth the price he is being quoted at this summer.



The European champions have reportedly agreed a deal worth €200m with Monaco for Mbappe but the Ligue 1 champions have denied any such agreement with any club.











However, if the 18-year-old leaves Monaco this summer the figure is expected to smash the world record fee Manchester United paid to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus last year.



With fees ranging from €180m to €200m being discussed for Mbappe, many feel the figures being quoted are too high for a youngster with only one good season under his belt.





However, Zidane believes that it is not a question for him to answer if Real Madrid fork out a world record fee to sign the 18-year-old striker from Monaco this summer.

The Real Madrid coach was quoted as saying by AS: “I am only the coach, you have to talk to someone else whether he will be worth it or not.



“At the moment nothing has happened so we are with the same squad.”



Manchester City have already insisted that they are not interested in Mbappe at the prices being quoted and he is also proving to be too expensive for clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, who have been eyeing him this summer.

