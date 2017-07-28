XRegister
X
06 October 2016

28/07/2017 - 16:06 BST

Agent Tells Arsenal Target To Focus On Football

 




Czech midfielder Jakub Jankto’s agent feels his client should concentrate on doing well for Udinese at the moment despite being wanted by Arsenal, Inter and Juventus.

The 21-year-old midfielder had an impressive loan spell at Ascoli last season and Udinese have high hopes from him ahead of the start of the new campaign next month.




Jankto has not hidden his hidden ambition to play in the Premier League and is now attracting interest from Arsenal, who could grant him his dream

His agent, Giuseppe Riso, is aware of his client's liking for England, but says Inter and Juventus are also interested, and the Czech star must focus on his football. 
 


However, he did reveal that the 21-year-old’s game is well suited to the Premier League.  

Speaking to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia about Jankto, Riso said: “He is liked by Arsenal, he is also an admirer of English football and he is also liked by teams such as Juventus and Inter.

“At 21, he is a young man and should remain quiet and focus only on Udinese and then we’ll see.

“But yes, I see him more in the Premier League than other leagues.”

A full Czech Republic international, Jankto made his debut for his country in March this year and has only already earned four caps.
 