Antonio Conte Can’t Give Chelsea Youngsters Game Time Guarantees

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has expressed his satisfaction with what he has seen from the club's youngsters in pre-season, but insists that he will only make decisions over first team involvement back in England.



The club's academy recruits have been given game time, playing against Arsenal in Beijing and against Bayern Munich in Singapore.











The manager was more than happy to see the level of performance and that too against two quality opponents, though he insists that youngsters cannot be guaranteed regular first team action next term.



Conte feels that he will be taking the final decision on the team next season based on their performances at the club's Cobham training ground before the matches.





"Around young players there is always a great debate but in this pre-season I think every young player’s attitude was very good", Conte was quoted as saying by his club's official site.

"But when we go back to Cobham I have to take the right decision to see what is best for the team, the club and the young player."



Reflecting on his own career, the former Italy international said that a team fighting relegation can hand their youngsters senior debuts at the age of 16, but not a team fighting for the league title.



"I don’t think it’s changed in football. It’s always the same.



"Young players have had the same difficulty in the past.



"I can tell you one thing: if a young player is good enough, strong enough and ready, then why not?



"I played my first game at 16 in Italy, but I played with Lecce and we were fighting to avoid relegation, I wasn’t playing for Juventus and fighting to win the title."

