06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/07/2017 - 18:17 BST

Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Reveals Duo Back In Training On Sunday

 




Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that both Alexis Sanchez and Shkodran Mustafi will be back in training this weekend following their extended summer break.

The duo faced each other in the final of the Confederations Cup in Russia on 2nd July, a match that the German defender's team won 1-0 in the end.




Both Mustafi and Sanchez were therefore granted an additional four-week break to recuperate after their international duties.

However, now that the break is over the duo will return to training on Sunday, the day their side are scheduled to play their final friendly against Sevilla at the Emirates Stadium.
 


“Alexis and Mustafi, their first training session will be on Sunday, the day we play against Sevilla [in the Emirates Cup],” Wenger told his club's official website.  

“They are practising on the day."

The late return means that they will have less time to prepare for the Community Shield match against Chelsea on 6th August and the league opener against Leicester on 11th August.

The manager though isn't too concerned and is ready to give the players the time to recover and return to action when fully fit.

“First of all you make a really good check up of where they are, how much they have worked during their break.

“After, once you know where you stand, they need an adjusted programme and to see how quickly you can fit them in again."
 