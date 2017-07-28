XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/07/2017 - 17:13 BST

Celtic’s Champions League Fortunes Identified As Influence Over Moussa Dembele’s Decision

 




Whether Celtic can reach the Champions League group stage could have an influence over whether Moussa Dembele stays at the club this summer, it has been claimed. 

Dembele was on fire in Scotland for the Bhoys last term and his goals powered Brendan Rodgers' men to a domestic treble of trophies.




Dembele's exploits did not go unnoticed and he has a number of admirers, not least Premier League side West Ham and French giants Marseille.

The striker has made no decision yet over whether he might quit the Scottish champions and he has not closed the door on returning to France to play in Ligue 1.
 


Celtic's hopes of keeping Dembele for a further season may in large part rest on whether they can reach the Champions League group stage.

According to French TV programme Telefoot, Celtic's Champions League fortunes could have a big influence on whether Dembele stays or goes.

Celtic are currently involved in the third qualifying round in the competition and drew the first leg of their tie against Norwegian side Rosenborg 0-0 at Celtic Park.

Dembele missed the first leg with a hamstring injury in a blow for the Scottish champions.

It is claimed Dembele feels happy at Celtic Park, but he could still move this summer.
 