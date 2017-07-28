Celtic’s Champions League Fortunes Identified As Influence Over Moussa Dembele’s Decision

Follow @insidefutbol





Whether Celtic can reach the Champions League group stage could have an influence over whether Moussa Dembele stays at the club this summer, it has been claimed.



Dembele was on fire in Scotland for the Bhoys last term and his goals powered Brendan Rodgers' men to a domestic treble of trophies.











Dembele's exploits did not go unnoticed and he has a number of admirers, not least Premier League side West Ham and French giants Marseille.



The striker has made no decision yet over whether he might quit the Scottish champions and he has not closed the door on returning to France to play in Ligue 1.





Celtic's hopes of keeping Dembele for a further season may in large part rest on whether they can reach the Champions League group stage .