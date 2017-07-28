Everton Target Olivier Giroud Keeping Suitors Waiting

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton target Olivier Giroud is still unclear about leaving Arsenal this summer and is not keen to rush into a decision.



The 30-year-old was used as an impact substitute in a number of crucial games last season by Arsene Wenger and the striker has made it clear he doesn’t want one more campaign of warming the bench.











However, with the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette this summer, competition for places in Arsenal’s attack is only going to get tougher and Giroud has not ruled out the possibility of leaving the Emirates.



Arsene Wenger is keen to hold on to the 30-year-old as he is aware of his value in the squad and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the player is not yet clear what he wants to do this summer.





Giroud is keen to play regular football from the starting eleven next season, but he is a settled member of the Arsenal squad and remains a valued player at the club.

The Frenchman is yet to make a definitive decision and is wary of rushing to any conclusion with still more than month left in the transfer window.



Everton, Borussia Dortmund and Marseille are interested in snapping up the striker, but for the moment Giroud is unclear whether he wants to leave Arsenal or not.



He has a contract until 2019 with the Gunners.

