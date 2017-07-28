Finances Not Working For Sunderland In Ross McCormack Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland have held talks with Aston Villa over signing striker Ross McCormack, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The Black Cats are aiming to revamp their squad following relegation from the Premier League last season and are aware that McCormack is a proven goalscorer at Championship level.











He joined Aston Villa last summer from Fulham, but his switch to Villa Park has not worked out and he spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest.



McCormack could be on the move again this summer, however Sunderland may not be able to sign him.





While the Black Cats have spoken to Aston Villa about the striker, it is claimed that the finances of a potential deal do not work for Sunderland at present.