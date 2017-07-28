XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/07/2017 - 13:28 BST

Finances Not Working For Sunderland In Ross McCormack Deal

 




Sunderland have held talks with Aston Villa over signing striker Ross McCormack, according to Sky Sports News HQ

The Black Cats are aiming to revamp their squad following relegation from the Premier League last season and are aware that McCormack is a proven goalscorer at Championship level.




He joined Aston Villa last summer from Fulham, but his switch to Villa Park has not worked out and he spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest.

McCormack could be on the move again this summer, however Sunderland may not be able to sign him.
 


While the Black Cats have spoken to Aston Villa about the striker, it is claimed that the finances of a potential deal do not work for Sunderland at present.

It remains to be seen if the numbers can be made to work for the former Leeds United striker to move to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are now managed by former Leeds boss Simon Grayson, who may feel he can get the best out of his former charge.
 