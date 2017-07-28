He Can Be Sluggish – Former Inter Coach’s Assessment of Manchester United Target Ivan Perisic

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Inter Milan coach Stefano Pioli does not believe Manchester United target Ivan Perisic is high energy enough to be classed as a top player.



Manchester United have found it hard to reach an agreement over a fee with Inter for Perisic this summer and have seen multiple bids rejected by the Nerazzurri.











Inter are keen to hold on to him, but have made it clear that they will be willing to sell if they receive the right offer, with coach Luciano Spalletti admitting that the cub will also have to respect the wishes of the player.



However, former Inter coach Pioli believes the club should do everything to keep Perisic at the San Siro beyond the summer transfer window.





But he feels the 28-year-old is not high energy enough, which is the mark of any world class player at the top level.

When asked about Perisic, the former Inter boss told Gazzetta dello Sport: “I would do everything to keep him, but he is not a top player yet and can be sluggish at times on the pitch.



“Anyway, he is a player that lends balance to the team.”



Perisic wants to join Manchester United and has already agreed terms on a contract with the Premier League giants, but whether the move will happen is unclear.

