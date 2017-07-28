XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/07/2017 - 17:34 BST

Juventus Bidding To Sign Two Liverpool Targets In Transfer Splash

 




Juventus are bidding to pull off an impressive double raid on Lazio for defender Stefan de Vrij and forward Keita Balde, two players who have been linked with Liverpool this summer. 

The Italian champions want to make a splash in the transfer market after offloading Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan and have turned their attention towards two Lazio stars.




The Bianconeri are already in talks with Lazio to sign Keita, but according to Italian daily Leggo, they have now made an approach for De Vrij too.

Both players are into the final year of their respective contracts with the Rome club and Lazio are in a vulnerable position.
 


Nevertheless, Lazio have taken a hard line approach and want €30m for Keita, while they were claimed earlier this summer to have knocked back a bid from Liverpool for De Vrij.

Juventus have proposed paying €18m for Keita and €15m for De Vrij.

Keita has also attracted attention from Chelsea and Inter, but it is Juventus who are pushing hard for an agreement with Lazio.

The Senegalese forward scored 16 goals in Serie A for Lazio last season, while De Vrij is a key man at the back for the capital club.

Losing both would be a blow for Lazio and a coup for Juventus.
 