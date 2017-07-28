Juventus Bidding To Sign Two Liverpool Targets In Transfer Splash

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are bidding to pull off an impressive double raid on Lazio for defender Stefan de Vrij and forward Keita Balde, two players who have been linked with Liverpool this summer.



The Italian champions want to make a splash in the transfer market after offloading Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan and have turned their attention towards two Lazio stars.











The Bianconeri are already in talks with Lazio to sign Keita, but according to Italian daily Leggo, they have now made an approach for De Vrij too.



Both players are into the final year of their respective contracts with the Rome club and Lazio are in a vulnerable position.





Nevertheless, Lazio have taken a hard line approach and want €30m for Keita, while they were claimed earlier this summer to have knocked back a bid from Liverpool for De Vrij.