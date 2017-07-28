Leeds United Not Chasing Bournemouth Star Despite Links

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are not chasing Bournemouth centre-back Marc Wilson, who has been linked with a move to Elland Road, it has been claimed.



Wilson is on the fringes at the Premier League side and Cherries boss Eddie Howe has admitted that for the right price the former Stoke City defender can move on.











Championship side Leeds are in the market to sign another centre-back this summer and have been linked with Wilson.



A move to Elland Road could give Wilson the chance to rekindle a career which has taken a backwards step at Bournemouth, but it appears he will not be given that opportunity.





The 29-year-old is not on Leeds' radar, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, despite claims to the contrary.