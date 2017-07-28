Leeds United Striker Lee Erwin Makes Scottish Premiership Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Lee Erwin has left Leeds United to join Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock.



It emerged in recent days that the Scottish striker was on the way out at Elland Road as he was deemed surplus to requirements by the Championship club.











Erwin has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Kilmarnock and will be looking to get his career back on track in the familiar climes of Scottish football.



Leeds signed Erwin from Motherwell in 2015, but he struggled to make an impact at Elland Road.





The striker was loaned out to League One side Oldham Athletic last season and made 40 appearances for the Latics, finishing as the club's top goalscorer.