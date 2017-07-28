Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Delighted To Have Andrew Robertson In Group

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his satisfaction with the attitude shown by new signing Andrew Robertson as well as his other team-mates.



The latest signing from Hull City joined his new team-mates in Germany where they are scheduled to play matches against Hertha Berlin and Bayern Munich on 29th June and 1st July respectively, and then again on 2nd July.











The German manager insists that he is happy to have the defender at his disposal and is enjoying the attitude that is being shown by him and his team-mates, and is hopeful that it will be the same all the way along the campaign.



“Robbo is here and that’s very good", Klopp told his club's official website.





"It’s a good group and the attitude was brilliant since we started. That should be the same and we will use the time.”

Klopp also took time to reveal that both Danny Ings and Sadio Mane have returned to training after being out.



“It’s nice, you can see it.



“Sadio maybe does it that much but everyone can see it – and in Ingsy’s face, you can see he feels the difference.



"It’s very important."



Post their return from Germany the Reds will play Spanish La Liga side Athletic Bilbao before kicking off their domestic campaign against Watford on 12th August.

