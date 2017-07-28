Liverpool Digging Transfer Trenches To See Off Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho Assault

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are aware that Philippe Coutinho wants to join Barcelona this summer but are set to make it impossible for him to leave Anfield.



Barcelona have pressed the accelerator in negotiations to snare the Brazil midfielder away from Liverpool and are working frantically behind the scenes to make the deal happen.











They have already agreed personal terms over a contract with the midfielder and Coutinho has assured the Catalan giants that he wants to leave Liverpool to join them in the current window.



Barcelona are set to send fresh officials to hold negotiations with Liverpool and are expected to make their first formal bid for the player next week.





However, Liverpool are prepared to battle to keep Coutinho at Anfield and according to Spanish daily AS, the Reds are ready to make it impossible for the player to join Barcelona.

It has been claimed that the Merseyside giants are aware of Coutinho’s desire to join Barcelona in the current window, but they are in no mood to lose the player at the moment.



Liverpool have already reportedly slapped an asking price of €150m on Coutinho and are prepared to pull out all the stops to make sure he remains a Red once the transfer window ends on 31st August.



Coutinho has been keen to sort out the affair in an amicable way, but it remains to be seen whether he puts in a transfer request to put pressure on Liverpool in the coming month.

