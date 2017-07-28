Liverpool Loanee Delighted To Seal Season-Long Switch

Liverpool talent Connor Randall says he simply could not turn down Scottish giants Hearts after he linked up with the Jambos on a season-long loan deal.
Jurgen Klopp's men have been looking to send the 21-year-old out for regular game time and in Hearts have found the destination they believe is right.
The midfielder completed his loan switch to Tynecastle on Friday and having had a look around the stadium is happy with his choice.
Randall believes he has joined a good club in Hearts and has promised he will give 100 per cent for the Jambos cause.
The Liverpool talent told Hearts TV: "It’s great to be here. I’ve only just arrived but the stadium looks great, there’s a new stand on the way and I’m sure the atmosphere will be fantastic.
"When I heard Hearts were interested I jumped at it. I couldn’t turn it down, it’s a great club and I can’t wait to get going.
"I’m eager to get games under my belt. I’m a versatile player, I play with a lot of commitment and energy and I like to get up and down the pitch."
Hearts boss Ian Cathro will be hoping Randall can make an impact north of the border as he starts the campaign with question marks over his position due to a below expectation performance from the Jambos last season.
Under Cathro, Hearts finished in fifth last term and collected just 46 points from 38 games, losing a whopping 16 matches.