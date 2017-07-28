Liverpool Loanee Delighted To Seal Season-Long Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool talent Connor Randall says he simply could not turn down Scottish giants Hearts after he linked up with the Jambos on a season-long loan deal.



Jurgen Klopp's men have been looking to send the 21-year-old out for regular game time and in Hearts have found the destination they believe is right.











The midfielder completed his loan switch to Tynecastle on Friday and having had a look around the stadium is happy with his choice.



Randall believes he has joined a good club in Hearts and has promised he will give 100 per cent for the Jambos cause.





The Liverpool talent told Hearts TV: " It’s great to be here. I’ve only just arrived but the stadium looks great, there’s a new stand on the way and I’m sure the atmosphere will be fantastic.