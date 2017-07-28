Liverpool Showing Interest In Young Inter Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have been keeping close tabs on 17-year-old Inter Milan defender Zinho Vanheusden and could make a move for him this summer.



Inter snapped up the young centre-back from Standard Liege’s academy last summer and the Belgian has been regularly impressing in the club’s academy squads.











His performances at youth level earned him a place on Inter’s pre-season tour of China this summer and while he is yet to play, Vanheusden is believed to be in the club’s plans for the future.



However, the Nerazzurri could be in for a fight to keep the Belgium Under-19 international at the club as he has emerged on the radar of Premier League giants Liverpool.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Reds have been keeping a close watch on the youngster over the months and are planning to make a move for him later in the summer.

Inter technical director Walter Sabatini could soon expect to receive a call from Liverpool, enquiring about the possibility of taking Vanheusden to England in the current window.



The young defender has a contract until 2019 with Inter and the Nerazzurri are in no mood to lose one of their brightest young prospects yet.



Vanheusden made the senior team bench three times towards the end of last season, but is yet to make his debut for Inter.

