XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/07/2017 - 12:35 BST

Liverpool Showing Serious Interest In Arsenal Target Ahead of Possible Bid

 




Liverpool are prepared to offer big money for versatile Barcelona midfielder Rafinha, who has also been a target for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Brazilian is currently recovering from a knee injury, but that hasn’t stopped clubs from showing an interest in the 24-year-old this summer.




Jurgen Klopp has been a fan of the player and Liverpool have been keeping close tabs on his recovery with a view to making a move for him later in the window.

And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Merseyside giants are prepared to offer a fee in the region of €30m to €40m in the summer to take him to England in the coming month.
 


He has a €75m release clause in his contract but Barcelona are expected to be more than happy to sell him at a lower figure as he has only been a bit part player for the club.  

However, the Reds could face competition for his signature as their Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are also keeping a close watch on the 24-year-old.

And Serie A giants Inter Milan and AC Milan are also considering making moves for the player this summer.

A product of the Barcelona academy, Rafinha is well aware that he could have to leave the club this summer to play regular football next season.
 