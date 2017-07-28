Liverpool Showing Serious Interest In Arsenal Target Ahead of Possible Bid

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are prepared to offer big money for versatile Barcelona midfielder Rafinha, who has also been a target for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.



The Brazilian is currently recovering from a knee injury, but that hasn’t stopped clubs from showing an interest in the 24-year-old this summer.











Jurgen Klopp has been a fan of the player and Liverpool have been keeping close tabs on his recovery with a view to making a move for him later in the window.



And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Merseyside giants are prepared to offer a fee in the region of €30m to €40m in the summer to take him to England in the coming month.





He has a €75m release clause in his contract but Barcelona are expected to be more than happy to sell him at a lower figure as he has only been a bit part player for the club.

However, the Reds could face competition for his signature as their Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are also keeping a close watch on the 24-year-old.



And Serie A giants Inter Milan and AC Milan are also considering making moves for the player this summer.



A product of the Barcelona academy, Rafinha is well aware that he could have to leave the club this summer to play regular football next season.

