Liverpool Starlet Ben Woodburn Misses Training Sessions With Sore Back

Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn missed both his side's morning and evening training sessions on Thursday after complaining of a sore back.



The 17-year-old has played an important role for Jurgen Klopp's team this pre-season, featuring in all four matches and even adding to the scoresheet once against Tranmere Rovers.











However, now that a trip to Germany is about to kick off with a match against Hertha Berlin scheduled for this Saturday, the news of Woodburn picking up the injury will be worrying for the manager.



Klopp on his part though insisted that he doesn't expect the injury to be something serious and hopes that the player will be able to return to training "shortly".





Woodburn is a product of Liverpool's youth academy and was handed his senior debut by Klopp last November.

In the process the player from Wales became the club's third youngest debutant of all time at the age of 17.



The Welsh Under-19 international went on to play eight more games for the senior side, providing his team-mates with a lone assist.

