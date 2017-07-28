Negotiations Have Stopped – Inter Coach On Manchester United’s Ivan Perisic Efforts

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti has claimed that negotiations have stopped between the Nerazzurri and Manchester United over a deal for Ivan Perisic.



Perisic has been widely linked with a move to Manchester United and the winger has even agreed a contract with the Red Devils, only for Inter to block a transfer thus far.











Inter have rejected multiple offers from Manchester United for the 28-year-old winger and have been demanding Anthony Martial on loan as part of a deal.



And it seems Manchester United are now considering other options as Spalletti has suggested that there has been little contact between the clubs in recent days for the 28-year-old.





The Inter coach also stressed that he will oppose any move to sell Perisic at this stage of the summer because it will be difficult to sign a replacement.

Spalletti was quoted as saying by Italian broadcaster Premium Sport when asked about Perisic: “There was contact a few weeks ago, but negotiations have stopped so I consider the matter to be over.



“And at this time it will be difficult to find a replacement, so I will strongly oppose a sale.”



It remains to be seen whether Manchester United look to launch a renewed bid to sign Perisic later in the window if they fail to land a winger in the coming weeks.

