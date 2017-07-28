XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/07/2017 - 14:22 BST

Negotiations Have Stopped – Inter Coach On Manchester United’s Ivan Perisic Efforts

 




Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti has claimed that negotiations have stopped between the Nerazzurri and Manchester United over a deal for Ivan Perisic.

Perisic has been widely linked with a move to Manchester United and the winger has even agreed a contract with the Red Devils, only for Inter to block a transfer thus far.




Inter have rejected multiple offers from Manchester United for the 28-year-old winger and have been demanding Anthony Martial on loan as part of a deal.

And it seems Manchester United are now considering other options as Spalletti has suggested that there has been little contact between the clubs in recent days for the 28-year-old.
 


The Inter coach also stressed that he will oppose any move to sell Perisic at this stage of the summer because it will be difficult to sign a replacement.  

Spalletti was quoted as saying by Italian broadcaster Premium Sport when asked about Perisic: “There was contact a few weeks ago, but negotiations have stopped so I consider the matter to be over.

“And at this time it will be difficult to find a replacement, so I will strongly oppose a sale.”

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United look to launch a renewed bid to sign Perisic later in the window if they fail to land a winger in the coming weeks.
 