Newcastle United Table Bid For Greece International Goalkeeper

Newcastle United have slapped in an offer for Udinese’s Greece international goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis.



Rafael Benitez has been in the market for a goalkeeper this summer and the Newcastle manager has been on the lookout to find a reliable shot-stopper ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League next season.











And it seems the Magpies have zeroed in on a target and made their move as according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, they have tabled an offer for Udinese goalkeeper Karnezis.



The 32-year-old goalkeeper has been on Newcastle’s radar for some time and with just two weeks left before the start of the new campaign, the Premier League new boys have made a concrete bid.





It has been claimed that the Magpies have offered an initial fee of €4m for the veteran goalkeeper and are hoping to get a deal over the line as soon as possible.

It is unclear whether Udinese are prepared to accept the first offer from Newcastle or look to hold out for money for a player who still has two years left on his contract.



Karnezis has more than hundred Serie A appearances under his belt for Udinese and also has 42 international caps to his name for Greece.

