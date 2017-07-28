XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/07/2017 - 13:45 BST

Newcastle United Table Bid For Greece International Goalkeeper

 




Newcastle United have slapped in an offer for Udinese’s Greece international goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis.

Rafael Benitez has been in the market for a goalkeeper this summer and the Newcastle manager has been on the lookout to find a reliable shot-stopper ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League next season.




And it seems the Magpies have zeroed in on a target and made their move as according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, they have tabled an offer for Udinese goalkeeper Karnezis.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper has been on Newcastle’s radar for some time and with just two weeks left before the start of the new campaign, the Premier League new boys have made a concrete bid.
 


It has been claimed that the Magpies have offered an initial fee of €4m for the veteran goalkeeper and are hoping to get a deal over the line as soon as possible.  

It is unclear whether Udinese are prepared to accept the first offer from Newcastle or look to hold out for money for a player who still has two years left on his contract.

Karnezis has more than hundred Serie A appearances under his belt for Udinese and also has 42 international caps to his name for Greece.
 