Roma Pick Up Pace Of Negotiations For Arsenal Wing Target Riyad Mahrez

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma have been in contact with Leicester City to speed up the deal to take Arsenal target Riyad Mahrez to the Stadio Olimpico this summer.



The Serie A giants have already seen a bid rejected by Leicester for the 26-year-old winger, but Mahrez remains a key target for the club and they are looking to reach an agreement soon.











There have been suggestions that Leicester are about to soften their stance on Mahrez and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Roma have been in contact with the Foxes to get a deal over the line.



Roma sporting director Monchi is leading the negotiations with Leicester for Mahrez and is in talks with the Premier League club to close the gap between their demands and what the Italian club are willing to offer.





A new bid for Mahrez of around €35m is imminent and Roma remain confident of agreeing terms with Leicester to take the Algerian to the Stadio Olimpico during the summer window.

Roma have already agreed personal terms over a contract with Mahrez and have received the player’s nod in their push to sign him from Leicester.



The Giallorossi are looking to get a deal over the line soon and have already penciled in Mahrez to make a probable debut against Sevilla in a friendly on 10th August.

