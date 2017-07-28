Russian Giants Showing Interest In Liverpool Defensive Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg are showing interest in Lyon defender Emanuel Mammana, who has been linked with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.



There is a question mark over the future of the centre-back as Lyon currently have six on their books, leading to talk that Les Gones will trim the fat from their squad.











Liverpool have been mooted as being interested in the Argentine, but the Reds now have competition in the shape of Zenit.



According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Roberto Mancini's Zenit side are looking at a swoop for Mammana as the Italian tactician looks to sign another central defender.





It is still unclear however whether Lyon will sell Mammana as they rate the young defender highly and have him locked down on a contract for a further four years.