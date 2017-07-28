XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/07/2017 - 15:43 BST

Russian Giants Showing Interest In Liverpool Defensive Target

 




Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg are showing interest in Lyon defender Emanuel Mammana, who has been linked with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. 

There is a question mark over the future of the centre-back as Lyon currently have six on their books, leading to talk that Les Gones will trim the fat from their squad.




Liverpool have been mooted as being interested in the Argentine, but the Reds now have competition in the shape of Zenit.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Roberto Mancini's Zenit side are looking at a swoop for Mammana as the Italian tactician looks to sign another central defender.
 


It is still unclear however whether Lyon will sell Mammana as they rate the young defender highly and have him locked down on a contract for a further four years.

Mammana has also attracted interest from Serie A, where Inter are keeping tabs on his situation, and Spain, with La Liga giants Valencia alive to his talents.

Lyon snapped the 21-year-old up from Argentine giants River Plate last year and he has been capped by Argentina at international level.
 