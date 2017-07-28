XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/07/2017 - 13:14 BST

Talk Garry Monk Could Take Leeds United Defensive Target To Middlesbrough Played Down

 




Leeds United are not about to lose defensive target Aden Flint to former manager Garry Monk, despite talk of a move to Middlesbrough in a swap deal involving Boro goalkeeper Connor Ripley, it has been claimed.

Despite all indications that Flint is expected to continue at Bristol City, speculation over his future at the club has been refusing to go away.




He has been heavily linked with a move to Leeds, but the Whites have not made any move to secure his signature this summer yet.

And there has been fresh speculation that he could on his way to Middlesbrough with Boro goalkeeper Ripley joining Bristol City in a swap deal involving the two players.
 


However, former Bristol Post journalist Andy Stockhausen has rubbished the rumour and has insisted that there is little basis to suggest that such a swap is on the cards between the two clubs.  

He reiterated that despite all the speculation surrounding Flint, Bristol City are yet to receive a single offer for the 28-year-old defender this summer.

Former Leeds boss Monk has taken players on the Whites' radar to the Riverside Stadium this summer, signing up midfielder Jonny Howson and lately striker Ashley Fletcher.

Flint meanwhile has continued to be an important part of Bristol City's pre-season preparations.
 