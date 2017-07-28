This Is Why Arsenal Have No Excuse For Slow Season Start Says Gunners Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal forward Theo Walcott believes that there will be no excuse for the Gunners to have a slow start to the season after playing against so many high profile teams in pre-season.



The Gunners have had slow starts to both their 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons, losing their openers in each of the instances, to West Ham and then against Liverpool last term.











However, the England international doesn't want a repeat of the last two seasons this year and he believes that Arsenal have prepared well by playing against top sides.



The team from north London have already faced Bayern Munich and Chelsea in China and are now scheduled to play Benfica and Sevilla at home in the Emirates Cup, before facing the Pensioners yet again on 6th August in the Community Shield.





Walcott therefore expects that the pattern will change this season and Arsenal will start with a win against Leicester City on the opening day.

“We’ve lost the opening game of the season over the past few years I think, so we need to make sure that pattern changes this year", Walcott told his club's official website.



"We’re playing against strong teams in all the games we’re playing in pre-season, so there’s no excuse for a slow start.



“This team’s had ups and downs but we need to start well first.



"Starting well is the main priority and then we’ve got to push on from there."

