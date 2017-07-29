Absolutely Not – Inter Coach Rules Out Sale Talks On Chelsea Target Antonio Candreva

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has shut the door on selling winger Antonio Candreva, who has been linked with Chelsea.



Blues boss Antonio Conte is claimed to want his countryman at Stamford Bridge as he aims to strengthen his squad, although recently Candreva was clear that he has heard nothing from the Premier League champions.











And if Chelsea do come calling for the Italy international they will not find willing sellers in Inter.



Spalletti believes it would prove impossible to replace Candreva, though leaving the door slighly ajar by admitting the current transfer market with its high prices is unpredictable.





He said following the International Champions Cup win over Chelsea, when asked if Inter are in talks to sell Candreva: "Absolutely not .