06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/07/2017 - 16:50 BST

Absolutely Not – Inter Coach Rules Out Sale Talks On Chelsea Target Antonio Candreva

 




Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has shut the door on selling winger Antonio Candreva, who has been linked with Chelsea. 

Blues boss Antonio Conte is claimed to want his countryman at Stamford Bridge as he aims to strengthen his squad, although recently Candreva was clear that he has heard nothing from the Premier League champions.




And if Chelsea do come calling for the Italy international they will not find willing sellers in Inter.

Spalletti believes it would prove impossible to replace Candreva, though leaving the door slighly ajar by admitting the current transfer market with its high prices is unpredictable.
 


He said following the International Champions Cup win over Chelsea, when asked if Inter are in talks to sell Candreva: "Absolutely not.

"In that role we cannot replace him, even if this market is unpredictable."

Inter have also been at risk of losing another winger in the shape of Ivan Perisic, with Manchester United interested in the Croatia international.

However, with the Nerazzurri standing firm on an asking price for Perisic which Manchester United will not meet, it appears increasingly likely Inter will start the new season with both Perisic and Candreva manning the flanks.
 