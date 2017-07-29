XRegister
29/07/2017 - 13:30 BST

Birmingham City Paying Price Leeds United Weren’t Prepare To For Aden Flint

 




Leeds United have lost out on Aden Flint to Birmingham City after refusing to meet Bristol City's valuation of the central defender, it has been claimed. 

The Yorkshire giants have been strongly linked with Flint in recent weeks, despite Robins boss Lee Johnson playing down speculation his defender could be on his way out of Ashton Gate.




But Flint is claimed to be on the move and is heading to Harry Redknapp's Birmingham.

According to Peak FM journalist Joe Rawson, Bristol City put an asking price of between £4m and £5m on Flint's head and Leeds were unwilling to meet it.
 


However, Birmingham were willing to play ball at the figures the Robins wanted and now Flint is heading to work under Redknapp.

Leeds are still looking to bring in another central defender this summer, but the man in question will now not be Flint.

Also linked with the Whites in recent days are Bologna centre-back Filip Helander and Bournemouith defender Marc Wilson.
 